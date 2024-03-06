RTW Investments LP Has $2.41 Million Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

RTW Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,960 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,330 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,676,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 17.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,109,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 160,960 shares during the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,786. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.35 and a beta of 0.49. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $26.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

