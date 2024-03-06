RTW Investments LP Has $47.09 Million Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,108 shares during the quarter. Insmed accounts for about 1.0% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 1.30% of Insmed worth $47,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,850,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Insmed by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after buying an additional 769,443 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,150,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after buying an additional 579,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,415,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 199,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,317. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $585,872.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.