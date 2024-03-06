RTW Investments LP Purchases 1,158,172 Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRSFree Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158,172 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in GH Research were worth $33,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in GH Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 133,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GH Research by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GH Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. GH Research PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

