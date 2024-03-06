RTW Investments LP Takes Position in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR)

RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,457,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,868,000. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 11.24% of Allurion Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Allurion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allurion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allurion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Allurion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ALUR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. 1,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Allurion Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

