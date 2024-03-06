Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 73,151 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares during the period. Koppers accounts for about 1.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Koppers worth $45,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after buying an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Koppers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after buying an additional 104,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE KOP opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $966,914.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $646,101.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,341.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $966,914.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KOP

Koppers Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.