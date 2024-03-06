Rubric Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,506,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG makes up 5.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Golar LNG worth $157,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Golar LNG by 25,300.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Golar LNG Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -232.55%.

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.