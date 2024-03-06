Rubric Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Rubric Capital Management LP lessened its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012,667 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.4% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 3.75% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $37,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLYA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,579,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,787,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $93,735.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,851.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $241,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,579,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,787,005.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

