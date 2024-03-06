Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 722,029 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,029 shares during the quarter. Par Pacific accounts for approximately 2.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 3.26% of Par Pacific worth $70,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PARR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Par Pacific by 4.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 2.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

