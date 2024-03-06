Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.41

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.411 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:SBR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,957. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $877.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

