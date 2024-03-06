Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $589.96

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $589.96 and last traded at $587.02, with a volume of 7942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $579.56.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Saia by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,515,000 after buying an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,105,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Saia by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

