Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.6% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.26.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $320,949,842 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $5.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.73. 3,411,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.38. The company has a market cap of $294.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.