Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Fox Advisors

Equities research analysts at Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Fox Advisors’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sanmina by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

