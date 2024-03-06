Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Insider Acquires A$319,000.00 in Stock

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) insider Ilana Atlas purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.19 ($2.07) per share, with a total value of A$319,000.00 ($207,142.86).

Scentre Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.26.

Scentre Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Scentre Group’s payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

