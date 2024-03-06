Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 75,625 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 114.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,625 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of AZEK worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AZEK by 46.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,234,000 after purchasing an additional 853,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 57.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the period.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.72.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,230. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

