Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $4.30 Million in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.