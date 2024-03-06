Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,867 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $149.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.22.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

