Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,013,353 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,673,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013,353 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $127,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Devon Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

