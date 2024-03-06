Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 63,253 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $114,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average is $158.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

