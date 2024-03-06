Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MSCI were worth $142,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after purchasing an additional 240,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $549.11. 37,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.69. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.