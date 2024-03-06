Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,105,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,059 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 4.74% of LiveRamp worth $89,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in LiveRamp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RAMP. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. 45,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,803. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

