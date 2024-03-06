Schroder Investment Management Group Has $136.41 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,714 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.37% of Digital Realty Trust worth $136,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $207,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,787 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.11. 210,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,289. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.46.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

