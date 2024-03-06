Schroder Investment Management Group Has $96.04 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 376,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,551 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.71% of Snap-on worth $96,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 105.3% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 75.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.87. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,055 shares of company stock worth $21,106,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

