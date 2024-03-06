Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $93,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 77,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $741.79. 259,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,220. The company has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $750.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $659.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

