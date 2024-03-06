Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 178,132 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $104,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,924. The stock has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.57.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

