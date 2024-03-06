Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 102,184 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,184 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.74% of Globant worth $145,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $8,903,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $95,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,398 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP increased its stake in Globant by 38.8% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 1,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 53.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Globant Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.72. 55,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.51 and its 200-day moving average is $212.08. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.