Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,503,204 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,297,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503,204 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.13% of Infosys worth $90,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 14.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480,541 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Infosys by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,664,000 after buying an additional 3,275,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Infosys by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after buying an additional 1,722,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after buying an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Infosys by 93.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after buying an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $19.49. 1,552,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,603,279. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

