Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 271,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.