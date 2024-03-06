Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,695,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,282 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $74,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHZ traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 108,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,264. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

