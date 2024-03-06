Scopus Asset Management L.P. Buys 45,000 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,264,000 after buying an additional 295,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 582.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 204,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 79,534 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 1.7 %

ULH traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $885.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $35.23.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

ULH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

