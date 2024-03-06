Scopus Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,099,545 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,099,545 shares during the quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of O-I Glass worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,558,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 3,268.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in O-I Glass by 145.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,763,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 69.4% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,140,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 877,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 248,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,572. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

