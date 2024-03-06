Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.90 Million Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Hibbett at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hibbett by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 42,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 99.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIBB traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. 15,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

