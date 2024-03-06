Scopus Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.90 Million Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Hibbett at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Hibbett by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 42,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 99.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hibbett Price Performance
HIBB traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. 15,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. Hibbett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $83.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hibbett Profile
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.
