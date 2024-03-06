Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69,526 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in PayPal by 65.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,455,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

