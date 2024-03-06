Scotia Capital Inc. Has $11.94 Million Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $11,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 21.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 38.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,243. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.