Scotia Capital Inc. Has $15.67 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cameco worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Trading Up 1.2 %

CCJ stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 349,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,516. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.