Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.20% of Berry Global Group worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 69.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,370. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.