Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 12,814 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of Teck Resources worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 29.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,303,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 306,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 555,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48,448 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after purchasing an additional 134,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 105.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 143,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TECK shares. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.96.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TECK traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 288,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.79%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

