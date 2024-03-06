Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 15,059 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

GLD stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,215,513. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $199.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.87.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

