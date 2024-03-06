Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 24,791 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,791 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

