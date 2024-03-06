Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 2,939 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 34,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 160,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,083,288. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,058,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

