Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.45% of Seagate Technology worth $1,166,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,189,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $76,947,000 after purchasing an additional 571,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $100.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,758. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.