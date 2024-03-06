Sei Investments Co. Acquires 215,241 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $84,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 51.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FMX opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

