Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 221,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Progressive worth $65,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $840,885,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $802,968,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,590,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,781,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.85. The stock had a trading volume of 135,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,124. The company has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.74. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

