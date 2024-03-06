Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $73,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,583,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $312.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $192.78 and a one year high of $320.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.63.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems



Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

