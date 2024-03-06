Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,194 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $79,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $563.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $549.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,160 shares of company stock valued at $30,943,508 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

