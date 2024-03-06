Sei Investments Co. Has $100.52 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $100,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $464.95 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $474.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,037.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total value of $309,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,029,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

