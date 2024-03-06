Sei Investments Co. Has $65.87 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Republic Services worth $65,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $184.34. 46,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,003. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $126.58 and a one year high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

