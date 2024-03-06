Sei Investments Co. Has $68.18 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $68,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.24. The company had a trading volume of 419,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,184. The company has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.00. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

