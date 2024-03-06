Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $64,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.0 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.02. 336,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,395,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

