Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,259 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Capital One Financial worth $68,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.88. 212,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.02. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

