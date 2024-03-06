Sei Investments Co. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 52,581 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $69,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $645,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 66,097 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,403,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $135,906,000 after acquiring an additional 82,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,457.1% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 117,754 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113,149 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,435 shares of company stock worth $8,071,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.36. 228,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $120.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

